Gregor Robertson has been hailing Diogo Jota after he hit the ground running after his return from injury recently.

The Portuguese forward has been in unbelievable form as of late, netting five goals in his last four games for the Reds after a lengthy goal drought.

Sadly, Jota hasn’t been able to play too much football this season, but after seeing the impact he’s made since returning, Robertson stated that the 26-year-old is someone Liverpool have really missed this season.

Liverpool have missed Jota

The pundit spoke on The Game Football Podcast about Jota.

“Jota, we have to acknowledge his return. It’s funny, the miriad of problems Liverpool have had over the past nine months or whatever. All the players who you say they’re missing him or he’s been sub-par. Jota has hardly been mentioned really, but his impact has been remarkable since he returned,” Robertson said.

Sets the pace

Diogo Jota may have been contributing to Liverpool with his goals, but he also sets the pace at Anfield with his energy from the front.

The Merseyside club have been lacking intensity this term, but with Jota leading the line, they have someone who will run all day and harry defenders for a full 90 minutes.

There’s a reason that Jota has been called a ‘pressing monster’ by Pep Lijnders in the past, and his re-integration into this team has been absolutely massive.

Perhaps if Jota hadn’t gotten injured Liverpool would have been much closer to a top four finish this season.

Don’t be shocked if Jota is up there with the top scorers in the Premier League next term because he’s playing his way into unbelievable form right now.

