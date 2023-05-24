‘Hard at work’: One of Gabriel Jesus’s favourite players has reached out to see if Arsenal want him – reporter











Neymar’s camp have reached out to Arsenal to sound out their interest in the PSG attacker according to Graeme Bailey.

Speaking on The Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey shared what he knows about Neymar’s situation, and he says that Arsenal are amongst the clubs being kept abreast of the situation by Neymar’s camp and PSG.

Neymar, much like Lionel Messi, is seemingly on his way out of Paris this summer, and a long-awaited move to the Premier League could be beckoning.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been contacted by Neymar’s people to see if they would have any interest in signing him.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Neymar has reached out

Bailey shared what he knows.

“We did mention that the likes of United, City and Arsenal have been kept informed, but that was being driven by the Neymar and the PSG end where they were letting these clubs know about the situation. United are aware of what is going on here, and intermediaries are hard at work,” Bailey said.

No chance

As exciting as it would be to see Neymar at Arsenal, this surely won’t happen.

As one of the highest-paid players in football history, one would imagine he would be out of Arsenal’s reach.

However, if this move did happen it could be a truly fantastic sight to behold.

As we know, Arsenal have a strong Brazilian contingent, and Neymar would fit in brilliantly here.

He knows the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes from the national team, while he’s also one of Gabriel Jesus’ favourite players, with the striker naming Neymar as his greatest ever teammate not too long ago.

This deal isn’t likely to happen, but it is a mouth-watering prospect to think about.

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Show all