Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has now decided he wants to keep Giovani Lo Celso at the club this season.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano who shared the update on X.

Romano shared that Postecoglou was happy with Lo Celso and has had positive feedback.

He confirmed that it would take a significant bid to change the club’s stance in the coming days.

Romano said: “Ange Postecoglou, happy with Giovani Lo Celso to stay at Tottenham.

“Positive feedback on Argentine midfielder who’s likely to continue at Spurs.

“It’d take an important bid to change club stance on Lo Celso in the final days.”

This may be received as good news for some Tottenham fans who consider 27-year-old Lo Celso to still have untapped potential.

The midfielder has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Real Betis this summer but a move now seems unlikely.

Lo Celso made his first minutes of the season against Bournemouth on Saturday which does seem to align with this new update.

Lo Celso staying at Spurs as a backup option this season does seem a sensible choice.

The club already have a lot of moving pieces right now in potential deals for Brennan Johnson and other targets.

And Postecoglou’s decision to keep Lo Celso at Tottenham will allow for less disruption.

Spurs are also still credited with interest in Tosin Adarabioyo who is said to be keen on a move to the club.

And although further incomings might hinge on departures, it doesn’t seem Lo Celso will be one of them.

Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez are two players most often linked with leaving the club right now.

And whilst Dier reportedly wants to stay, it doesn’t seem he’ll have a lot of first team opportunities in the near future.

And speaking of opportunities, Lo Celso may be hoping that Postecoglou hands him a start against Fulham in the EFL Cup tonight.