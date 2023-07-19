Liverpool had half a chance to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa last summer.

That is according to Neil Jones who was speaking on The Anfield Wrap about the Reds’ hunt for a new midfielder.

Jones was asked which midfielders he would like to see come in at Anfield, and he stated that he’s always been a big fan of Luiz, claiming that the Reds were offered half a chance to sign the player last summer as talks between Aston Villa and the Brazilian stalled.

According to Jones, during that time, Liverpool were half offered the chance to sign the £25m man, but in the end, he signed a new contract with Villa and stayed in the Midlands.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Luiz was offered

Jones shared what he knows about Luiz.

“There are a few others, I have a slight thing for Douglas Luiz at Aston Villa as a player. Every time he plays against Liverpool I think he has a bit about him. I know Liverpool were half offered him, he had a contract wrangle with Aston Villa last summer and there was half a whisper that Liverpool would be in for him, but probably not from Aston Villa this summer,” Jones said.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Should’ve signed him

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but it’s very hard to say that Liverpool shouldn’t have signed Luiz this time last year.

The Reds are in desperate need of a new holding midfielder, and Luiz ticks so many boxes.

He’s a great player, he’s young enough to be a long-term solution, and he’s Premier League proven.

Unfortunately, Liverpool’s chance to sign Luiz would appear to have been and gone, and now, they will have to look elsewhere.