The exodus at Leeds United isn’t slowing down.

Indeed, after shipping out the likes of Max Wober, Brendan Aaronson, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and countless others, Jack Harrison has now also left on loan.

This one hurts.

The winger was an instrumental part of Leeds’ recent revitalisation under Marcelo Bielsa and he’s a player who has grown and grown at Elland Road alongside the club.

Sadly, after relegation, Harrison has been offered an immediate return to the Premier League with Everton, and he’s jumped at the opportunity to return to the top-flight on loan.

As you can imagine, Leeds supporters are downbeat after hearing this news.

However, it’s not just the fans who are gutted about this one.

Harrison posted an emotional goodbye on Instagram after his departure, and that drew a response from Luke Ayling who admitted that he’s gutted to see Harrison leave.

Ayling is gutted to see Harrison going, and, in all honesty, we can understand why.

Harrison felt like he was on his way to becoming a real modern legend at Leeds. He’d have been going into his sixth season at the club if he’d stuck around, and he had some incredible moments to remember.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, he has only left on loan, so there’s every chance he will be back next season, but after Leeds’ shoddy start to life back in the Championship, it’s hard to imagine that Harrison will be too keen to return if the Whites are still playing second-tier football.

Leeds do have some readymade replacements to hand in the shape of Luis Sinisterra, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville, but, unfortunately, if reports are to be believed, it may not be long before those three go the same way as Harrison and depart Elland Road.

Leeds’ exodus goes on, and it feels like a fan favourite is leaving almost every other day at this point.