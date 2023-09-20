‘Gutted’: James Maddison reacts to news coming out of Tottenham today

There was some bad news coming out of Tottenham today as it was announced that Ivan Perisic has suffered a long-term injury and James Maddison has reacted to this update.

Tottenham confirmed earlier today that Ivan Perisic had suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee.

They told supporters that the versatile player will undergo surgery for the injury and suffered it during non-contact training.

This is no doubt a huge blow for the club and team mate James Maddison has shared in wishing the player well on social media.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

James Maddison reacts to Ivan Perisic injury

Spurs also shared the injury update to the Croatian international on Instagram and this is where Maddison reacted to the news.

Clearly Maddison thinks highly of Perisic as he posted an Instagram story which said: “Gutted for you mate. What a seriously top player! Speedy recovery and I’m sending my love.”

With Perisic having to go through surgery, he is clearly going to be sidelined for quite a long period. It is especially worrying as he is now 34 years-old and his contract expires next summer.

The versatile defender who can also play on the wing has not started this season but he has played in all five games so far this season.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The player has picked up one assist in these games and he has been an impact off the bench for the North London club.

Tottenham have had a strong start to the season and hopefully they won’t be heavily affected by injuries as it could stop their good momentum.