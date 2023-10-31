Chris Sutton believes Harry Kane will be ‘gutted’ he left Tottenham Hotspur over the summer now.

Sutton has been speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live and feels Kane may be disappointed with his decision to join Bayern Munich.

Kane made the switch to Munich on the eve of the Premier League season as he joined the Bundesliga champions for a fee worth £86 million.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed an exceptional start to life in Germany, while Ange Postecoglou has Tottenham sitting top of the league.

Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Spurs are yet to taste defeat in the league and currently sit two points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal.

And Sutton believes Kane will be ‘gutted’ watching Postecoglou’s Tottenham so far this season.

Speaking on the Monday Night Club, Sutton feels that a tiny part of Kane will wish he stayed at Tottenham this summer.

“I bet Harry is a bit gutted he’s not at Spurs with Ange,” the pundit said. “Spurs now flying, playing attacking football.

“I bet there is a tiny bit of him who thinks I wish I’d have stayed in the Premier League.”

Kane seems to be enjoying life in Munich at the moment and has continued his exceptional form in the Bundesliga.

The England captain has netted 14 goals and provided seven assists in just 13 appearances in all competitions. But Kane made no secret about his desire to win trophies with Spurs before eventually departing for Germany over the summer.

While Spurs have started the season exceptionally well, it’s still early days in terms of their title credentials.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Of course, if Tottenham were to go on to achieve something big this season, Kane would undoubtedly be disappointed to miss out.

But the striker will have a big opportunity to end his long wait for silverware this season with Bayern firm favourites to lift the Bundesliga title once again.

The German champions are also among the favourites to lift the Champions League this season and while Spurs have enjoyed a brilliant start to life under Postecoglou, we doubt Kane will be regretting his decision just yet.