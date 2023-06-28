Guglielmo Vicario has sent a message to Tottenham Hotspur fans after becoming the club’s first summer signing.

Tottenham posted on their official Instagram account to confirm the arrival of the Italian.

Spurs have a huge summer ahead of them under the management of new coach Ange Postecoglou.

After arriving from Celtic, Postecoglou is now waiting to officially start work at the end of this week.

However, he’s clearly already had an impact on their business before pre-season begins.

Guglielmo Vicario has been signed from Italian side Empoli after a fantastic season in Serie A.

Tottenham have reportedly spent £17.2m on the 26-year-old who has signed a five-year deal.

Vicario has now sent a message to Tottenham fans after completing his move.

He’ll be hoping that the fans return the favour when he makes his debut in North London very soon.

Vicario sends message to Tottenham fans

Tottenham posted on their official Instagram account with a picture of Vicario in the club’s goalkeeper kit alongside the message: “Ciao, Guglielmo Vicario.”

Vicario simply replied to the post with a very on-brand message of: “#coys”.

Guglielmo Vicario will be hoping Ange Postecoglou improves Tottenham’s defence before the Premier League begins.

Spurs had the worst defensive record in the top half of the league last season.

Antonio Conte has been notorious throughout his career for making his teams hard to beat.

However, even he couldn’t stop Tottenham from leaking goals before leaving the club.

Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason couldn’t do much better, with their trip to Newcastle particularly memorable for all the wrong reasons.

That match at St. James’ Park could end up being Hugo Lloris’s final game for the club, which would be an unfortunate way for his time at Tottenham to end.

Vicario will know he has big gloves to fill at Tottenham, but the message is clear that a return to European football is the minimum Spurs need to achieve this season.

The Italian could soon be joined by another incoming who could help Tottenham at the other end of the pitch.