Guglielmo Vicario now reacts with six words on Instagram after hearing news coming out of Tottenham today

Guglielmo Vicario has posted a six-word message of support for his Tottenham Hotspur teammate Ivan Perisic after hearing the news about his injury.
Tottenham released a statement today that confirmed Perisic has picked up a complex anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury to his right knee.
It reads: “We can confirm that Ivan Perisic has suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee.
“The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery. Wishing you well in your recovery, Ivan.”
Perisic is yet to start a Premier League game under Ange Postecoglou but has become an important part of the squad.
The 34-year-old provided an assist against Sheffield United on Sunday and played a key role in a stunning comeback victory.
It remains unclear whether Perisic will miss the remainder of the campaign but Guglielmo Vicario has sent his Tottenham teammate a message on social media.
Vicario reacts to news coming out of Tottenham
Vicario took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon and reacted after hearing the news about Perisic.
He wrote: “Let’s go brate, stronger than before,” alongside raising hands and heart emojis.
Vicario has quickly established himself as an important part of the Tottenham squad after joining from Empoli over the summer.
The 26-year-old has enjoyed an assured start between the sticks and he seems to be a real leader at the back.
Of course, it will be a significant blow for Spurs to lose Perisic for an extended period.
While the Croatian veteran isn’t a regular starter under Postecoglou, he looked set to play a key role as a squad player.