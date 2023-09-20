Guglielmo Vicario now reacts with six words on Instagram after hearing news coming out of Tottenham today

Guglielmo Vicario has posted a six-word message of support for his Tottenham Hotspur teammate Ivan Perisic after hearing the news about his injury.

Tottenham released a statement today that confirmed Perisic has picked up a complex anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury to his right knee.

It reads: “We can confirm that Ivan Perisic has suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee.

“The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery. Wishing you well in your recovery, Ivan.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Perisic is yet to start a Premier League game under Ange Postecoglou but has become an important part of the squad.

The 34-year-old provided an assist against Sheffield United on Sunday and played a key role in a stunning comeback victory.

It remains unclear whether Perisic will miss the remainder of the campaign but Guglielmo Vicario has sent his Tottenham teammate a message on social media.

Vicario reacts to news coming out of Tottenham

Vicario took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon and reacted after hearing the news about Perisic.

He wrote: “Let’s go brate, stronger than before,” alongside raising hands and heart emojis.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Vicario has quickly established himself as an important part of the Tottenham squad after joining from Empoli over the summer.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an assured start between the sticks and he seems to be a real leader at the back.

Of course, it will be a significant blow for Spurs to lose Perisic for an extended period.

While the Croatian veteran isn’t a regular starter under Postecoglou, he looked set to play a key role as a squad player.