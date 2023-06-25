Robbie Fowler has suggested that Pep Guardiola would jump at the chance to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold for Manchester City if the Liverpool star was available.

Fowler was speaking to the Sunday Mirror (25/6; page 77) as he implored Gareth Southgate to use the 24-year-old as an inverted right-back who pushes forward rather than as an orthodox midfielder.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had quite the 12 months. For much of last season, he was being heavily criticised for the shortcomings in his defensive game.

Fowler thinks Manchester City would jump at chance to sign Alexander-Arnold

But as the campaign wore on, Jurgen Klopp seemed to unlock something in Alexander-Arnold by given him license to push forward and pull more of the strings from midfield.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

He has taken that form onto the international stage. And with that, some have been suggesting that his future lies in midfield. However, Fowler does not believe that that needs to be the case.

“If Trent Alexander-Arnold was put on the transfer list by Liverpool tomorrow, every top club in Europe would want to sign him,” he told the Sunday Mirror (25/6; page 77).

“Pep Guardiola would love him at Manchester City. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich exactly the same.

“That’s why I don’t buy into this theory that Trent has to reinvent himself if he is going to break into Gareth Southgate’s team.”

In fairness, Klopp has never lost faith in Alexander-Arnold, even when he was really coming in for a lot of criticism. So the Reds are fully aware of just what a special talent he is.

Obviously, Liverpool are not going to let Alexander-Arnold leave for another of the world’s biggest clubs unless, for some reason, he insists that he wants to go.

Last year was a tough year across the field at Anfield. And Alexander-Arnold was certainly not the only one who spent much of the season below par.

The Reds are surely going to be one of the sides who improve considerably next year. And that may help get the best out of those who have been so important to the Reds down the years – including Alexander-Arnold.