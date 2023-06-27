Growing expectation Arsenal will now agree deal for star before weekend after asking price dropped

There is a growing expectation that Arsenal could reach an agreement to sign Jurriën Timber by the weekend with Ajax lowering their asking price for the defender.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that the 22-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners ahead of his potential switch to the Emirates.

Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images

It does appear that Jurriën Timber is one of Arsenal’s key targets for the window. The Athletic reported that Mikel Arteta’s men had made a £30 million bid for the Ajax starlet, who was valued at £50 million.

Growing expectation Arsenal will agree Timber deal before weekend

But 90min is now reporting that the Eredivisie side are ready to compromise. Their asking price has now dropped to £43 million, with Arsenal’s latest bid worth £41.25 million.

Photo by NESimages/Raymond Smit/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Clearly, the distance between the two has shrunk considerably. And with that, 90min is suggesting that there is an expectation that an agreement could be reached before the weekend.

It would be a big boost for Arsenal to get a deal across the line. From the outside, it has seemed for some time that the Gunners are on pole position to sign the Netherlands international.

Timber – who Virgil van Dijk labelled a ‘great player‘ – can play as both a right-back or centre-back. So he adds some much-needed depth in those positions ahead of Arteta’s side’s return to the Champions League next season.

As noted by 90min, there is a feeling that Timber can perform a similar role to the one Oleksandr Zinchenko has on the Gunners’ left following his move from Manchester City.

That can only be good news for an Arsenal side which agonisingly just lacked that ability to get themselves across the line last season.