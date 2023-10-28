‘Great to see’: Jamie Carragher raves about ‘brilliant’ £19m Tottenham player

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur earned praise from Jamie Carragher after the Spurs man returned to action on Friday night.

The Tottenham midfielder took to the pitch in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, which sent Tottenham five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Bentancur was considered one of the most influential players for Spurs last season before he suffered a cruciate ligament issue in February.

Now, 10 months on the 26-year-old is finally back in action as he replaced Dejan Kulusevski in the latter stages of the game.

Amongst the post-match celebrations, a couple of Tottenham players pushed the £19million man towards the Spurs away fans to be saluted.

Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports, loved seeing Bentancur return to the fold for Spurs.

“Great to see Bentancur,” he said on the channel, as transcribed on the BBC Sport website.

“He was brilliant during his start with Tottenham and you can see the affection the fans have for him.

“If he can get back to anything near his best that will definitely improve this Tottenham team.”

Bentancur boost as Tottenham continue flying high

Bentancur’s injury-enforced absence was a huge blow for Tottenham last term, with Spurs enduring one of their worst campaigns in recent history.

The Lilywhites ended the season outside of the European places, without a manager and without a director of football. They also lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

How things can change in a short amount of time. Now, Spurs will remain top of the Premier League table beyond matchweek 10, and the boosts just keep coming.

Bentancur’s return will strengthen the Tottenham team even further as they look to continue on their amazing run in the league and perhaps some success in that competition or the FA Cup.