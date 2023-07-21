‘Great talent’ snubs Everton as he doesn’t feel he can play under Sean Dyche

New reports suggest Everton will not be signing transfer target Anthony Elanga due to the player not fancying the move this summer.

According to The Daily Mail, the winger is a top target of Everton’s but he has turned down the move despite a lack of first-team opportunities at Manchester United.

The Swedish international is keen to explore the possibility of leaving Old Trafford. Everton held direct talks with Elanga but the player has ruled out a move.

This is due to the fact that he is concerned about how little his suits the tactics of Sean Dyche. He has therefore rejected advances from Everton.

According to the same outlet, Elanga is now closing in on a £15million move to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Anthony Elanga rejects Everton

The ‘great talent‘ is only 21 years-old and has bags of potential. He has not been able to showcase his full ability so far at Manchester United as he has been in and out of the starting eleven.

Due to this, it has been hard to judge his ability. A move to Everton, where he would be playing consistently, could have been a good idea for him.

It looks like he doesn’t fancy the move but it isn’t the end of the world for the Toffees. Elanga has only scored four goals and picked up four assists in 55 appearances.

Everton have been struggling for goals over the last couple of seasons. With this in mind, bringing in someone like Elanga who is also struggling to score seems like a bad idea.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The club have a huge summer transfer window ahead of them. They need to strengthen so that they are not in another relegation battle again.

If they continue to fight near the bottom then eventually it will see them go into the Championship if they are not careful.