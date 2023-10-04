‘Great player’: Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie admits Arsenal have a player who really impressed him in NLD

The north London derby a fortnight ago was a fantastic game.

Arsenal and Spurs headed into that match in great form and the meeting didn’t disappoint to say the least.

A 2-2 draw packed full of entertainment and drama was just what fans wanted to see, and there were some fantastic battles during the day.

Indeed, some of the one vs one duels during that match were incredibly intriguing to watch, none more so than Destiny Udogie vs Bukayo Saka.

Speaking to Football.London, Udogie has now spoken about his battle with Saka, and he’s stated that it really wasn’t easy to defend against the England international, claiming that the winger really impressed im him during the game.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Udogie impressed

The Italian spoke about his battle with Saka.

“It was a great battle against Saka, it was not easy! It was my first time playing against him. I knew he was a great player and Arsenal use him a lot, they give him the ball, so it was a nice challenge.”I got booked early but I believed in myself and my quality so I left him to receive the first touch but after that I was there with him. It was very intense but I’m happy with the good performance.”

Tough

To say this was Udogie’s first ever north London derby, he did very well against Saka to say the least.

The pressure of these types of games can sometimes eat a player alive, but Udogie rose to the occasion brilliantly and made sure that he was on his game even away at the most hostile ground he’ll visit this season against one of the best wingers in the league.

With both Udogie and Saka being so young, this is a battle that could define the north London derby for the next decade.