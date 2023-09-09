‘Great’ Liverpool player hailed a ‘permanent danger’ by media after impressive performance on international duty

A lot of Liverpool stars are currently on international duty and one massively impressed the media of his country following a great performance.

Liverpool will be hoping that their players manage to get through the international break fully fit and on good form.

The club have started well in the Premier League this season, picking up three wins and drawing one of their four games.

Striker Darwin Nunez is away on international duty with Uruguay and he managed a top performance in their 3-1 victory over Chile.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Darwin Nunez massively praised by media during internationals

Nunez was great in the match against Chile and despite not scoring, the player managed to pick up two crucial assists.

Media from his home country were very quick to praise him. Media publication Latercera said: “The best of the Chilean forward. He gained the backs of the Chilean centre-backs, went over the top and attempted his goal. He gave a precise pass for the first and third Uruguayan goal. He was a permanent danger.”

Meanwhile, fellow Uruguayan publication ElObservador also piled the praise Nunez. They gave him a rating of seven out of ten and said: “His great virtue was his power that his rivals could not match. He was close to a goal, but, although he missed it, he provided two assists. Very good meeting.”

It is good to see the player continue his good form into the international break and Jurgen Klopp will hope he keeps this momentum when he returns.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

In his last two performances in the Premier League, Nunez has managed two goals and one assist for Liverpool.

His two goals against Newcastle were crucial and it is great to see the player starting the season well. Hopefully he can continue scoring and if he does Liverpool will finish very high in the division.