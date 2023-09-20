‘Great guy’: Gabriel Jesus admits £30m Arsenal teammate is ‘quiet’ but still helps everyone out

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has been piling the praise on club captain Martin Odegaard ahead of their first Champions League game since the 2016/17 season.

Arsenal have started the season off well, picking up 13 points from an available 15. Now, they have the Champions League to deal with, something they didn’t have last season.

They need to make sure their top players stay on form and that they build momentum throughout all competitions.

Both Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus have both been big reasons for the Gunners getting back in Europe’s biggest competition and the forward piled the praise on his captain.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus raves over Martin Odegaard

With the Gunners trying to battle at the top of the Premier League and also compete well in other competitions, it is exciting to hear from the players.

Jesus was speaking about the Norwegian attacking midfielder in Arsenal’s Champions League press conference. The striker said: “He’s a great guy. A great player by the way. A great guy also. He’s quiet, he tried to help everyone.”

It will no doubt be a hard game for Arsenal in their first Champions League game of the season. This week they face PSV at home then face Spurs at home on Sunday.

Hopefully Odegaard continues to step up for the gunners and Jesus also does the same so that they have a good start to the Champions League.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Last season in the Premier League, Odegaard managed a very impressive 15 goals and seven assists. He already has two goals this season so his good form looks to be continuing.

The attacking midfielder moved permanently to the Gunners for around £30million and so far it is proving to be a top bargain.