Aston Villa transfer news: Matteo Guendouzi has real chance of signing in January











Aston Villa now have a real chance of signing Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi in January.

That’s according to journalist Ryan Taylor, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the French international.

Unai Emery’s side have already been active in the transfer window this month.

Left-back Alex Moreno has arrived from Real Betis, and is already making an impact in the Premier League.

Villa have won both matches he’s appeared in so far, and he kept a clean sheet against Southampton at the weekend.

Young forward Jhon Duran has also signed for Villa, and will act as an exciting understudy to Ollie Watkins.

The 19-year-old Colombian international was signed completely under-the-radar after impressing in MLS.

Aston Villa could add further quality in midfield in January with Guendouzi, who has impressed for Marseille.

Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images

A report earlier in the month suggested Marseille wanted a club-record fee for the 23-year-old.

It will be interesting to see just how highly Emery and Villa rate the frizzy-haired midfielder.

Aston Villa could get Guendouzi deal done in January

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the Frenchman, Taylor said: “With Guendouzi, though, there is public interest.

“There was a sense that Villa could potentially get that deal done. I do see him as a great fit for Villa as well.”

Villa are in brilliant form under Emery right now, and have won five of the seven league matches he’s been in charge for.

Emery is still deciding on his best tactical set up, and hasn’t settled on a first-choice midfield partnership yet.

Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara were selected alongside each other at the weekend, but Villa were missing several key players.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

John McGinn wasn’t in the squad, and they could only name eight substitutes that included two goalkeepers.

Although the ‘exceptional’ midfielder’s time at Arsenal was turbulent to say the least, he’s clearly an exciting talent.

He was part of France’s World Cup squad in Qatar, earning a call-up due to his form at Marseille.

Aston Villa boss Emery has worked with Guendouzi before, and is keen on a January reunion.

It will be clearer in the next few days if that’s going to be possible.

