‘Great’: BBC Sport pundit wowed by £25k-a-week Leeds player last night

Leeds still await their first win of the Championship season after a draw last night but one player is receiving a lot of praise for his performance last night.

Their game in the Championship on Friday saw Leeds play out a 1-1 draw and there is a lot they should be happy about, including the performance.

West Bromwich Albion took the lead in the match in the second half, but thankfully Luke Ayling managed to equalise.

With players departing this summer transfer window or not willing to play, it has been a whirlwind of a start for manager Daniel Farke.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Pundit praises Luke Ayling

Ayling, who is the captain of the club and has been at Leeds since 2016, is a shining light amongst the chaos that has seen players like Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra train away from the first team after trying to force moves.

The right-back managed to score a header in the 72nd minute to equalise and the game ended 1-1, but Leeds probably would have felt like they could have got the win on another day.

Pundit Matt Kilgallon was speaking via BBC Sport. Following the goal scored by the defender he said: “A great run and a great header. But West Brom have been guilty of ball watching there and Luke Ayling has slipped in.”

The £25k-a-week captain is still playing to a very high level at the age of 31 years-old. After Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season, it is essential for the club to have players with experience to help out.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Leeds currently sit 17th in the Championship after three games. Hopefully Ayling’s header can kickstart their momentum and see them claim their first victory in the division this season very soon.

No doubt the club and fans will feel a lot more settled when the summer transfer window slams shut at the end of august.