‘Great’ £35m forward left out of match day squad as he nears West Ham agreement

The latest reports suggest that West Ham are possibly close to an exciting attacking signing this weekend.

According to rmcsport, West Ham target Elye Wahi has been left out of the match day squad for this weekend’s match.

The report goes on to say that Montpellier are in the process of reaching an agreement with two clubs. One is apparently West Ham, whilst the other is Lens.

Now, the decision is apparently up to the young striker. The amount that has reportedly seen the agreement happen is around £30-35million.

Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

West Ham close to reaching agreement for Wahi

The ‘great’ goal scorer is only 20 years-old but is already playing to a very high quality in France and in particular Ligue 1.

If West Ham could sign him then it would be a great coup, especially if it’s against Lens, who will be in the Champions League next season.

They definitely need some more attacking strength up front. Therefore, signing a young attacking prospect in Wahi is great.

He has a very high ceiling and would be a breath of fresh air for a club with two strikers 30 years-old and above.

Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images

It is a huge boost that he is apparently not in the match day squad. He is a key player and him not being involved definitely signals that he is on his way out.

The club definitely need a stronger squad. They have started to replace Declan Rice but now need to look towards their attack.