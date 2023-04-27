Granit Xhaka was furious with Arsenal teammate against Manchester City











Granit Xhaka was furious with Aaron Ramsdale at one stage during Arsenal’s loss to Manchester City on Wednesday, venting his frustration with the goalkeeper after he gave away possession.

That is according to a report from Football London, following an awful night for Mikel Arteta’s men at the Etihad Stadium.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal were rattled in the early stages of the potential Premier League title decider. Kevin De Bruyne gave Manchester City an early lead.

Xhaka angry with Ramsdale during Arsenal loss

Aaron Ramsdale should have probably done better with the goal. But he did go on to make a number of superb saves before the second goal really deflated the visitors.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Nevertheless, he did not escape criticism from his teammates. As reported by Football London, Ramsdale received a rollicking from Granit Xhaka after giving away possession with a long ball forward.

Xhaka clearly felt that the £30 million England international should have kept the ball on the ground.

It was such a surprise to see Arsenal crumble in the manner they did on Wednesday. Of course, Manchester City are an absolutely incredible side. And Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland were simply sensational.

But Arsenal have been outstanding for so much of the season. And it seemed that they may be freed up by the fact that they probably needed to win after drawing their previous three.

However, City blew them away. And it is most definitely now advantage City in the title race.

Ramsdale may be feeling the heat somewhat. It was his saves which earned Arsenal a point at Liverpool. But he has since made errors against Southampton and Manchester City.

How Mikel Arteta picks up his players from here is going to be fascinating to watch. The title is still up for grabs. But Arsenal need to be absolutely flawless from here to stand any chance.