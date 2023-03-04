Granit Xhaka responds when asked if he wants to manage Arsenal one day











Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been asked in an interview with Sky Sports whether he wants to manage the club one day.

Xhaka said he has already started his coaching badges but of course he has plenty of unfinished business with his playing career first.

Mikel Arteta’s first managerial job came in the hotseat at the Emirates Stadium, having spent time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City.

Xhaka said he dreams of coaching in the Premier League but of course that stage of his thinking is a long way off just yet.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Granit Xhaka asked if he wants to manage Arsenal one day

He said: “You never know, why not? Why not? Let’s ask Mikel how long he wants to be here! No, I’m joking, it’s always a dream to be a coach in the Premier League but we go slowly, step-by-step.

“Let’s see where I can first start to coach somewhere. If I’m honest, with the [UEFA] B Licence, I’m done, I’m looking now for the next step.

“I’d say [no] excuses, as a footballer now and later as a coach, I want a lot of respect between each other and work. Because I think these three points are massive to achieve something.

“There are a lot of other details as well. But I think these three points are very important, for myself today and for hopefully, after many years, as a coach.”

Xhaka’s time as Arsenal captain did not end well under Unai Emery but he is still one of the leaders within the current group without the armband.

He is playing in a more advanced role this season, getting more goals and assists and using his energy to break up play higher up the pitch.

Perhaps he could go in as an assistant somewhere first, learning the ropes, but the next stage will be the next level of his coaching badges.