Graham Roberts responds after reading what journalist has just written about Tottenham











Graham Roberts has claimed that the Tottenham job will appeal to top managers as Antonio Conte stands on the brink of the sack.

Journalist Matt Law wrote in the Telegraph earlier this week that Conte has managed his final game for Spurs after his weekend outburst.

In a different article, Law wrote: “It is understood that a number of Tottenham’s potential candidates to replace Conte share similar concerns to those he raised so publicly after the 3-3 draw with Southampton in which Spurs squandered a 3-1 lead.

“Managers are also said to have reservations over the running of the football operations at Tottenham, particularly given the doubts over the future of managing director of football Fabio Paratici.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Graham Roberts says Tottenham job will appeal to top managers

On Twitter, Roberts said he completely disagreed with that, saying: “Totally disagree with you that managers would not want the Spurs job.

“In the top 3 paid jobs in English football for starters. Been in top 4 7 years from 10? European football 15 from 20?

Spent plenty last 3 years on players. A fantastic job for 95 per cent managers.

“Also any top manager likes the challenge because the first manager that brings trophies to this wonderful club will be a hero. Poch came as close as anyone getting to (Champions League) final and he is a hero to the fans still.

“Plus the best environment in English football with the training centre to work at. Stop under selling Tottenham Hotspur.”

In relation to the last comment, it is not Law’s job to ‘sell’ Tottenham; he is just reporting what he will have heard from his sources.

But on Roberts’ point about how attractive the Spurs job is; there is plenty of things to appeal to a new manager, as well as a number of concerns.

Among them will be Harry Kane’s future, and surely any new boss worth his salt would want assurances that their talisman will be sold from underneath his nose in his first transfer window in charge.

It will be interesting to see how the situation plays out, with Daniel Levy now overseeing another managerial search, but still with a situation to resolve over the current incumbent of the dugout.