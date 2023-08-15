Graham Roberts makes Emerson Royal claim after Tottenham draw

Tottenham Hotspur hero Graham Roberts has lauded Emerson Royal on social media, with the right-back described as an example to all players.

Roberts was speaking on X after the Brazilian scored the second goal for Ange Postecoglou’s side in their opening day draw with Brentford at the weekend.

It has certainly been a turbulent time for Emerson Royal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He has come in for a lot of criticism. And he has been written off on a few occasions.

The arrival of Pedro Porro during the most recent January transfer window seemed to be the latest blow to the 24-year-old’s hopes of proving a success in North London.

Roberts lauds Tottenham defender Emerson Royal

But the early signs suggest that he has got a big role to play under Postecoglou. He was one of two defenders to score for Spurs at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

And that has led to praise from Graham Roberts on social media…

Postecoglou made some big calls with his team selection against the Bees. The likes of Ben Davies, Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg played no part in the game.

So the fact that Emerson did start perhaps said a fair amount about how highly the Australian rates him.

In fairness, Tottenham fans have largely always known that Emerson has ability. However, there were plenty of doubts regarding whether he was suitable to play under someone like Antonio Conte.

He still needs to prove that he can make a consistent impact in the final third. But he could have hardly got off to a better start with a goal against Brentford.

Certainly, he has made a bright start as he looks to silence his doubters and critics.