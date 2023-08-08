Tottenham Hotspur fell to a heartbreaking 4-2 defeat to Barcelona in Tuesday’s pre-season encounter in Catalonia.

Spurs led from the 36th minute all the way to the 81st minute at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

However, three late goals saw Tottenham lose by a two-goal margin to Xavi’s outfit, who won the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Spurs conceded after just three minutes, Robert Lewandowski firing past Guglielmo Vicario from Raphinha’s delivery.

However, Tottenham bounced back thanks to an amazing contribution from one of their homegrown stars.

In the 24th minute, Oliver Skipp fired home a loose ball after Giovani Lo Celso hit the post with his first-time effort.

Then, Skipp made it 2-1 on 36 minutes, heading home Ivan Perisic’s cross following a great run in the box.

Tottenham led until the 81st minute, when Ferran Torres tapped in from close range following Lamine Yamal’s cross.

Ansu Fati then put Barca ahead in the 90th minute, breaking Spurs hearts after racing through on goal and firing home.

Then, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli made it 4-2 deep into stoppage time after good work from Fati and Fermin Lopez.

‘Lots of confidence’

The nature of Tottenham’s defeat shows that there’s still some work to be done, particularly at the back.

However, there were numerous positives for Spurs, one of which was Yves Bissouma’s impressive performance.

Media outlets covering the game loved what they saw from the 26-year-old midfielder.

Alasdair Gold gave Bissouma an 8 out of 10 for his efforts on the night.

“Got better and better as the half wore on,” he wrote on football.london.

“With some confident dribbles and turns and one great track back to slide in and stop a Barca attack.

“Lots of confidence on the ball. Took a whack and was replaced late on.”

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

“Ange Postecoglou has some serious decisions to make regarding his starting XI this weekend.” wrote talkSPORT.

“Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso and Ivan Perisic were all fantastic.

“But the standout player was Yves Bissouma.

“The former Brighton man showed strength, touch and elite passing and must start in that number six role.”

Bissouma didn’t have the best of maiden seasons last term, but under Postecoglou, he looks like he could finally get back to his best.