‘Good to go’: Ange Postecoglou provides Cristian Romero update ahead of Tottenham v Manchester United

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been giving an update on proceedings ahead of this weekend’s Manchester United clash.

Postecoglou will make his bow in front of the Tottenham faithful in what is a mouth-watering early season fixture in the Premier League.

After a positive start last weekend at Brentford, the new Spurs boss will be hoping to build on that and get a good result against a top six rival.

Of course, one of the negatives last weekend was seeing Cristian Romero leave the field early on. The Argentinian was withdrawn – seemingly at the request of Postecoglou – after a head injury.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

But after a good week and seemingly passing all medical tests, Postecoglou has confirmed that Romero will indeed be fine to face United this weekend.

“Cristian is good to go. Obviously he’s been in the hands of the medical team going through all the protocols,” Postecoglou said.

“He’s ticked all the boxes and felt fine all week.”

Romero had started the game extremely well and had even got the opening goal of the season when he headed in James Maddison’s cross.

Postecoglou, then, will be hoping his World Cup winning defender is right at it again this weekend.

Romero is massive for Tottenham

And that’s not just against a team like United, but in general.

Romero has been outstanding ever since he arrived at the club and he remains a pivotal figure in defence for Tottenham.

Losing him so early last weekend was a blow but it’s good to see he’s back and fit and well.

Against United, Spurs need their best XI on display and playing well. And right now, Romero is very much one of the top players in this current Tottenham squad.