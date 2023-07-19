Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken about which players have been impressing him following his first pre-season match at the club.

Speaking after the game between Spurs and West Ham, via Football.London, Postecoglou said: “Yeah I thought Manor, Destiny, Vic and Madders, they all adapted well.

“But to be fair it’s like I’m working with 30 new signings because they’re all kind of new to me. I’ve just arrived at Tottenham, they’ve been here for a while but they’re doing things a bit different.

“I’m obviously looking at things from a collective perspective but they (the new signings) have been showing good stuff in training in terms of we identified them because we thought they had traits that we thought would complement our football.”

Tottenham played West Ham in Perth in a friendly. Sadly, the North London side lost to their rivals 3-2. They were 2-0 down then managed to bring the game back to level terms and then conceded again to lose the match.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou impressed by four players in Spurs training

It is great to hear the manager speak so highly about the three new signings so far as well as Destiny Udogie.

James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Guglielmo Vicario will all want to impress but there is no doubt more on the line for Udogie.

The 20 year-old was loaned out last season to his former club Udinese and now is the first time the player can impress the club and prove he deserves a place in the squad.

With Postecoglou already setting his mark on the club since joining, it is crucial that the new signings as well as Udogie make a good impression as soon as possible.

They will want to be involved in the rebuild next season so that they can stay playing for a top club. Postecoglou needs these four to show that they were worthy signings.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It is a huge season for Spurs, they will want to make sure that they finish in the top six and qualify for Europe. They cannot have the same issues as last season otherwise more clubs will overtake then.

With great training facilities, a huge stadium and top players, they cannot afford to fall behind or this could cause big issues for the club.