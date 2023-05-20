‘Good relationship’: Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are close with £28m player’s agents, Arteta wants him signed











Arsenal have a good relationship with Joao Cancelo’s agents amid rumours Mikel Arteta wants the Portuguese full-back signed for Arsenal.

It was reported last week by 90Min that Arteta thinks that Cancelo would be perfect for Arsenal, while The Telegraph have also named him as a transfer target for the Gunners heading into the summer.

Arsenal may well have an edge in this race, as, according to Fabrizio Romano speaking on the House of Champions Podcast, the Gunners have a strong relationship with the player’s agent already.

Arsenal already close to Cancelo agent

Romano shared what he knows about the £28m player.

“On Cancelo what I think happened is that Arsenal have a good relationship with his agents, so with the conversations they are having, Cancelo is one of the names they discussed. It’s not clear what will happen with Cancelo yet. Tuchel said that they have to speak at the end of the season. The conversation between Bayern and Man City will be crucial,” Romano said.

Difficult

Arsenal may be close to Cancelo’s agents, but this will still be a difficult deal to do.

Indeed, the Gunners may well be able to agree a deal on the player’s side, but doing a deal with Manchester City may prove to be very difficult.

City will not be in any rush to make Arsenal stronger. They made that mistake last summer with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, and it almost cost them the title this season.

Of course, City are on course to win the league, but it has been a struggle against Mikel Arteta’s side, and they won’t want to make that challenge any harder by sending Cancelo to the Emirates next season.

