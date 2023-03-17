‘Good progress’: Spurs’ ‘magnificent’ player is closer to returning than Yves Bissouma – journalist











Speaking on the View from The Lane Podcast, Jack Pitt-Brooke has been discussing Hugo Lloris and his return from injury.

Spurs have a number of key players out of action at the moment with the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Lloris and Yves Bissouma all sidelined right now with various issues.

Luckily, there is an international break coming up, and that will give these players more time to recover and get back to full fitness.

According to Pitt-Brooke, the ‘magnificent’ goalkeeper is closer to a return than Bissouma right now, stating that he could actually be back for the game against Everton after the international break.

Lloris due back before Bissouma

The journalist shared what he knows about the injury situations at Spurs.

“So I think Lloris is further progressed than Bissouma. I think he’s making good progress and I wouldn’t be that surprised if he was back for Goodison Park away which is the first game after the international break on the Monday night. Whereas Bissouma is a bit further behind so I wouldn’t expect to see Bissouma in those games in early April,” Pit-Brooke said.

Good news

Spurs probably aren’t all that desperate to have Lloris back ahead of the likes of Bissouma and Bentancur. After all, Fraser Forster has done a fantastic job in recent weeks, but this is still a boost.

Indeed, to have your World Cup-winning club captain back in the mix for the final run-in is a huge boost. This is a player with bundles of experience and that’s what Spurs will be relying on as they look to secure a Champions League spot once again.

Whether or not Lloris makes the difference in this race remains to be seen, but it’s never a bad thing to have your first-choice goalkeeper returning from injury.

