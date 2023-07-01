‘Good news’: Tottenham manage to tie down prospect who has already made PL debut – Alasdair Gold

Journalist Alasdair Gold has reported that Tottenham have managed to extend the contracts of two young prospects, one of which has made his Premier League debut.

Tottenham are trying to rebuild their senior squad for next season. It is going to be a huge campaign for them. They are not in Europe and it will be expected that they qualify at least for the Europa League next season.

Despite this, they are still looking to build for the present and also the future. They have a good academy and stars have come through like Oliver Skipp.

They will be hoping more stars come through the ranks as it will make it a lot easier to build a better top-quality squad.

Tottenham extend contracts of academy prospects

Gold reported the latest on the Spurs academy prospects. He said: “Good news at Spurs as they tie down Matthew Craig to a three-year deal, having made his Premier League debut in May, and Nile John on a two-year one.”

Meanwhile, his report breaking the news went further into the details. It stated that clubs across Europe, as well as Brighton, were keeping an eye on John.

Apparently, both players had been approaching the end of their contracts and there was some doubt over what would come next for the two 20-year-olds. Despite this, the situation is now resolved.

It is of course good to keep both players, but the fact they were able to get Matthew Craig to stay at the club is great news. With him already given his debut, the 20 year-old is clearly highly-rated.

Hopefully, the academy prospect will start to make a name for himself next season. It feels like if he were to succeed at the club then he needs to properly breakthrough next campaign.

With the pressure on the club to perform a lot better than the season just gone, it may be hard to integrate youth. Due to this, players like Craig need to put in consistent top quality performances at academy level to get their chance.