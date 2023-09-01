‘Good news for Tottenham fans’: Sky reporter drops Spurs transfer update live on air

Tottenham Hotspur look set for an exciting end to the summer transfer window, with more incomings on the cards.

One of those is expected to be Brennan Johnson, with Spurs agreeing a deal with Nottingham Forest for the Wales international.

Johnson has apparently been the top attacking target of Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou over the past few weeks.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Now, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, a deal is close, with the reporter saying it’s “good news for Tottenham fans”.

Bridge, speaking on Sky Sports News, said Johnson will be undergoing his medical “shortly” ahead of penning a contract at Tottenham.

Spurs will reportedly pay £47.5million for the 22-year-old. This is an up-front fee with no add-ons, but with a 10 percent sell-on clause.

“Good news for Tottenham fans,” he said. “It is close. A medical will be underway shortly for Brennan Johnson.

“We reported earlier negotiations were continuing, now a fee has been agreed. £47.5million, no add-ons, but with a 10 percent sell on.”

We’ve all seen what Johnson is capable of in the Premier League as he shone for Forest last term and helped them stay up.

He’s an outstanding player with a great future ahead of him, and it looks like he’ll look to fulfil his potential at N17 as of this evening, if everything goes well.