Before the transfer window started we were hearing a lot about Kieran Tierney potentially joining Newcastle United.

The Scottish defender has fallen out of favour at Arsenal in recent months, and it was thought that a move to St James’ Park would be on the cards.

However, here we are in late June, and nothing has happened on that front quite yet.

Interestingly, Tom Canton, speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, also noted that the trail has gone cold on his end too, and he’s cast a bit of doubt on this deal, claiming that he wouldn’t be surprised if Newcastle now looked elsewhere.

Tierney deal gone quiet

Canton shared his verdict on Tierney.

“Well, the Kieran Tierney thing has gone very quiet first of all and Newcastle’s funds may not be as strong as many thought they would be this summer. They’re apparently looking at Cucurella as an option I saw in a northern newspaper. I’m not surprised, Tierney’s price and injury record means that he’s a risk, but if he stays that’s fine because he’s a great option,” Canton said.

Other options explored

It does look as though Newcastle are now looking elsewhere.

As Canton says, there have been some tentative links to Marc Cucurella on Newcastle’s end, while Antonee Robinson has also been strongly linked.

The fact that Newcastle are actively looking at other left-backs would suggest that Tierney isn’t in fact a top priority for the Tyneside club.

The full-back’s future is still far from certain at Arsenal, but this move to Newcastle isn’t looking as likely as it was a month or so ago.