West Ham have been one of the surprise packages of the Premier League so far this season.

The Hammers have been absolutely flying in the Premier League. They’ve lost just one of their opening five games, and it looks as though a top-six push could well be on the cards.

However, despite their brilliant start to the season, a number of the Hammers’ players aren’t necessarily getting the plaudits one would expect them to.

Indeed, we’re not hearing West Ham get enough praise from the mainstream pundits, but, now, Ian Wright has gone out to bat for the Hammers.

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, the pundit stated that Alphonse Areola isn’t getting the credit he deserves for his performances in goal. Stating that the Frenchman has been simply unbelievable as of late.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Areola under the radar

Wright spoke highly of the £11m goalkeeper.

“Before I mention another one. I think we should mention Areola. He has made some unbelievable saves. He’s gone under the radar. I’m not seeing enough on the highlight reels. When you see this guy he’s making great saves and doing good stuff,” Wright said.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Quietly brilliant

This has been the story for Areola for many years.

Even back when he was at Fulham, he was quietly one of the better goalkeepers in the Premier League, and while his West Ham career has taken a little while to get going, he’s now finally showing what he can do.

We’re not exaggerating when we say that Areola is genuinely one of the best goalkeepers in the division, and West Ham are very lucky to have him.