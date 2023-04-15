‘Gone to Liverpool’: Rio Ferdinand says ‘superstar’ would sign for Liverpool this summer if they went for him











Speaking to BT Sport, Rio Ferdinand has been discussing Jude Bellingham’s future after Liverpool ruled themselves out of the race for his signature.

The Reds are out of the race for Bellingham, but according to Ferdinand, Bellingham would’ve been up for a move to Anfield this summer, stating that he thinks the England star would back himself to be the catalyst behind a resurgence at Anfield.

Sadly though, Liverpool are no longer in the race for Bellingham and this deal won’t be happening anytime soon.

Bellingham would have signed

Ferdinand spoke about the ‘superstar’ and his future.

“Liverpool have ruled themselves out now, but I think if Liverpool said they would’ve liked him I think there was a chance he may have gone to Liverpool, he believes in himself and he backs himself he thinks he could have been the catalyst to get them back up again which amplifies his stardom. That may have excited him, Man United may be able to offer that, but I think their priority is a centre-forward,” Ferdinand said.

Not worth it

Bellingham may well have signed for Liverpool this summer, but the Reds have decided that he wouldn’t be worth the money, and they’re right.

Signing Bellingham would probably take up the vast majority of Liverpool’s summer budget, but in a team that is failing in such a manner, you’re better off making four or five signings to improve your squad rather than one marquee name.

Of course, Bellingham would have improved this Liverpool team, but they’re doing the right thing here in diverting their funds elsewhere and looking for a number of quality additions this summer.

