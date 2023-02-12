Gold says Ryan Sessegnon is absolutely devastated after injury blow











Alasdair Gold has told his YouTube channel that he understands that Ryan Sessegnon has been left absolutely devastated after suffering another hamstring injury which will rule the Tottenham Hotspur youngster out for six weeks.

Sessegnon has endured such a torrid time with injuries throughout his time in North London. He has been sidelined on a number of occasions so far. However, things had appeared to change under Antonio Conte.

Before Saturday’s trip to Leicester, Sessegnon had missed out on only one Premier League squad so far this season. It had appeared that he had turned a corner.

Sessegnon absolutely devastated after latest injury

Unfortunately, there has now been a cruel twist of fate. Football London reported earlier this weekend that Sessegnon had suffered a fresh hamstring injury. And he was set to be out for six weeks.

Understandably, it appears that Sessegnon has not taken the news well. Gold claimed that the 22-year-old has been left heartbroken by the latest setback.

“Then there’s Ryan Sessegnon. Like I said earlier, I understand he’s absolutely devastated by this one, because he worked so hard in the summer to try and build up his body to prevent these hamstring injuries,” he told his YouTube channel.

“And to have one that’s going to take him out for six weeks, it’s just soul-destroying for him.”

Spurs star desperately deserves a bit of luck at long last

The slightly positive news is that it is a matter of weeks rather than months. But you can completely understand why Sessegnon has taken the news so badly.

He is a young player with all of the potential to be a real superstar. It is easy to forget just how exciting he was when he burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old at Fulham.

Unfortunately, he simply cannot catch a break. That is not only an issue because of the fact that he will now be sidelined for some time, but also because it will get harder and harder to rely on the youngster.

Putting too much faith in Sessegnon will be a gamble as there will be a fear that he could break down again. And of course, the Englishman will be wary of pushing himself given that he has had issues with his hamstrings.

Hopefully, Sessegnon can finally have some luck upon his return. Few players in the Premier League probably deserve some more.