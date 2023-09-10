Gold reckons Postecoglou could use 23-year-old Spurs player in new position

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a bright start to the season, surging into second place in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou’s tactics and team selection have reaped dividends so far, with Spurs looking and doing much better.

The Tottenham boss has a number of versatile options in the final third of the pitch that he can work with.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

One of those is Dejan Kulusevski, who could now find his starting position challenged by new signing Brennan Johnson.

So far this season, Postecoglou has played the 23-year-old Sweden international on the right flank.

This is also Johnson’s preferred position although, just like Kulusevski, the Wales international is an incredibly versatile player.

Alasdair Gold’s latest football.london Q&A saw him asked about whether Kulusevski could potentially challenge for the No. 8 spot next to James Maddison.

“I think it’s a possibility certainly,” replied the journalist.

“He told me last year that his favourite position is the number 10 role so this would just be a slight adjustment to that.

“I think it’s a role that would suit him quite well as long as he could handle the defensive aspect of the box-to-box type.

“But having played as a wing-back in the past he might be able to.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Our view

Tottenham are next in action on Saturday 16 September, when they host Sheffield United at N17.

This would be a decent game to try Kulusevski out in a central position and see how he fares.

Postecoglou has a glut of great options in midfield and attack, particularly with Johnson’s arrival.

Teams need to have different options in terms of personnel, formation and style to succeed throughout the course of a season.

Postecoglou has certainly done well to lay the foundations for a team with significant quality and strength in depth.