Arsenal face Bournemouth this weekend, and they head into this game with more than one selection headache to deal with.

Indeed, the Gunners have a mini injury crisis on their hands at the moment as a number of their key players have missed training this week.

It’s unclear exactly who will be out of action for the north London club this weekend, but it’s not looking ideal.

One player who could be missing against the Cherries is Bukayo Saka, and according to Jermaine Beckford, speaking on Premier League Productions, that is concerning.

Beckford says that while many of the absences at Arsenal won’t be vitally important, Saka will be missed as he’s a magic player who can create something out of nothing to get Arsenal out of a bind.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka will be missed

Beckford shared his verdict on the winger and his injury.

“It’s a little bit concerning, but in terms of the personnel I don’t think it’s vitally important to have all of those players in there, but Saka is that little sprinkling of gold dust, a little sprinkling of magic who can change a game in the blink of an eye, and his magic will be missed if he is absent from the game,” Beckford said.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fingers crossed

We can only hope that Saka is indeed fit enough to start this game against Bournemouth.

The Cherries may not be flying high in the Premier League this season, but they gave Arsenal a real fright in this fixture last year, and they’ve only improved since then.

Saka may well be out, but, luckily, Arsenal do have Reiss Nelson to step into his place, and, if you remember last year’s game between these two teams, this is a fixture that Nelson may absolutely relish after scoring that dramatic late winner all those months ago.