West Ham United have been busy in the transfer window so far, and they may not be finished yet.

Indeed, after signing three fantastic new midfielders and a new centre-half, the east London club still have more work to do, and they could now be set to bolster both their attack and the wide areas.

The Hammers have been linked to a number of strikers as of late, while Juventus’ Filip Kostic is also a player said to be on the club’s radar.

According to Kieran Gill, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline Livestream, West Ham could well end up signing Kostic on deadline day, claiming that talks with Juventus about the £14m player are going well.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Kostic could join

Gill shared what he knows about Kostic.

“A new striker is definitely on the cards for West Ham, that’s what Moyes wants and they might also get Filip Kostic the Juventus midfielder, they’ve been in talks with them and they’re going well. I think there will be a signing or two for West Ham, they will be disappointed if they don’t get anyone in,” Gill said.

Incredible crosses

West Ham have been one of the most aerially dominant teams in Europe in recnet years, and they may be about to get even stronger.

Indeed, if the Hammers sign Kostic to play in the same team as James Ward-Prowse, they will have two of the best crossers in the game, and if they can land that target-man striker they’ve been after, they may well be unplayable in that area.

This summer started slowly at West Ham, but if they keep going in the right direction, you could argue that they’ve won the transfer window.