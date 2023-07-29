Arsenal have made some impressive signings this summer.

Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber look like fantastic additions, but Paul Merson has a few reservations about the signing of Kai Havertz.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson has discussed some of the moves within the Premier League recently.

Merson has been very impressed by what he’s seen from Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea so far, but he’s not entirely sold on Kai Havertz, claiming that it is going to take some time for the German to get to grips with playing in the Arsenal midfield.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Havertz could start slowly

Merson gave his verdict on the ‘special‘ midfielder.

“Nicolas Jackson looks like a great player. He’s very lively and direct, and he doesn’t mess about. He can score a goal and make a goal as well. He’s linked up very well with Mudryk so far, and both of them have been very impressive in pre-season,” Merson wrote.

“I’ve watched Havertz for Arsenal in midfield, and it’s going to take him some time.“

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Not easy

If anyone is expecting Kai Havertz to come in at Arsenal and hit the ground running they may be in for a bit of a shock.

Everything we’ve heard over the past few weeks suggests that Havertz will play in the midfield for Arsenal, and that isn’t an easy role to adjust to.

Let’s not forget, Havertz has spent the last two years playing up front for Chelsea, so moving to a midfield role in a Mikel Arteta system will not be easy.

Don’t be shocked if Havertz does start slowly at Arsenal, as it’s not a simple role to play in Arteta’s midfield.