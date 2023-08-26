‘Going to enhance’: David James says Liverpool have made a truly ‘great’ signing

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo will be a “great signing” for the Reds, according to David James.

The Anfield cult hero was speaking to GG Recon about Liverpool’s latest arrival.

Liverpool have endured a difficult summer on the transfer front, particularly in midfield.

The Reds moved quickly to bring in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in wake of several expected departures.

Then, the Saudi Pro League moved to sign Jordan Henderson and Fabinho from Liverpool. This meant the Reds then had to go back to the drawing board.

After moves for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia didn’t come off, Liverpool quickly brought Endo to Anfield from Stuttgart.

There has been a somewhat mixed reaction to 30-year-old’s signing at Anfield. However, James thinks he’s a great acquisition for Jurgen Klopp.

‘Positive signing’

James thinks that Endo’s experience and leadership – he captained Stuttgart and has also worn the armband for Japan – will be invaluable in the dressing room.

“He’s 30 years old and I believe in his last three seasons he’s played over 30 games in each,” said the former Liverpool stopper. “Fitness is certainly not an issue for him.

“He’s obviously got a lot of experience playing in the Bundesliga and Liverpool have lost a lot of midfielders this summer, but many of them weren’t first-team starters.

“With Endo, what you’ve got is an experienced professional in a young squad. And he’s going to enhance their development on and off the field.

“30 is not old, and that’s why he’s been handed a four-year deal. But when you’ve got the likes of [Alexis] Mac Allister, [Harvey Elliott] and [Curtis] Jones in your squad, then that blend of experience will be used a lot more during the course of games as the season progresses, so I believe it’s a great signing.

“I think there was a lot of concern over the players that didn’t sign for Liverpool this summer and there was almost a trend of talking about what Liverpool didn’t get, without having to really explain why they didn’t get them.

“I think Endo is a positive signing alongside Mac Allister and [Dominik] Szoboszlai.”

Our view

James is spot on. With Liverpool losing the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho this summer, experience was needed.

Endo certainly ticks these boxes, as a captain for both club and country.

And while you do get those that think any player past 30 is over the hill, Endo has made 30-plus competitive appearances in each of the last three seasons.

That suggests he’s good enough to be picked regularly and fit enough to be able to be picked regularly.

That said, Liverpool would ideally make another midfield signing before the window shuts. Let’s see what the next week brings.