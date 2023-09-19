Arsenal have so many talented young players on their books right now.

The Gunners have built and incredible core of young stars at the Emirates with the likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli looking like certified future superstars.

While those three youngsters get a lot of focus, we mustn’t forget that Martin Odegaard also fits into that category.

At the age of just 24, the Norwegian still has plenty of room to grow and improve, and according to Kevin Campbell, speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Odegaard will continue to grow, stating that he’s eventually going go be world-class alongside the rest of the Arsenal youngsters.

Odegaard is maturing

Campbell spoke about the midfielder in glowing terms.

“He is a really top player Odegaard, I still think he’s underrated, I do,” Campbell said.

“Odegaard, He’s maturing in front of our very eyes as a captain. I believe he is maturing and the beautiful thing is we’ve not see the best of him yet. So many of these players are going to grow together, let’s just hope this Arsenal dynasty stay together. These guys are all going to be world-class together,” Campbell said.

Already there

Campbell says that Odegaard is maturing and is going to be world-class, but we’d have to argue that he’s already there.

Indeed, the midfielder has been nothing short of unplayable over the past 12 months, and we’d have to say that he’s already in that world-class bracket.

Of course, at the age of just 24, he can still improve, but you’d be doing Odegaard a huge disservice if you didn’t acknowledge that he’s already one of the world’s best in his position.

Odegaard is a true superstar, and Arsenal are very lucky to have him.