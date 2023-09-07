Declan Rice has arrived at Arsenal.

The midfielder scored a vital goal against Manchester United at the weekend, and it really feels as though he has now announced himself in north London.

However, according to Kevin Campbell, speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Rice hasn’t actually been at his best so far for Arsenal.

Indeed, according to Campbell, Rice is currently playing at just 65% capacity, suggesting that the midfielder has so much more to give to this Arsenal team.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Rice not at his best

Campbell shared his verdict on the midfielder.

“I’m going to be really honest with you. I truly think that Declan Rice is only working to about 60/65% capacity of his talent at the moment. I really do. I say that because you’re seeing him in games try things where he drives and he’s trying to play 1-2s around the box, and sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn’t. He’s learning to play this system, it’s been four games and he’s been immense in all four. Imagine when he has 24 games under his belt. His ceiling is massive,” Campbell said.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Scary

Declan Rice has been very solid for Arsenal so far, and the idea that he could still improve in the coming weeks is scary to say the least.

Arsenal haven’t quite gotten out of second gear so far this season, but once Rice starts purring the rest of the team should follow suit.

Arsenal could well be title challengers this season, and Rice playing at his best will certainly help the Gunners achieve their goals.