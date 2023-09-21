Martin Odegaard is finally fulfilling his potential.

The Norwegian made his name at the age of 15 after a move to Real Madrid as a young player, and while he went off the rails for a little while a few years ago, he’s now living up to each and every expectation placed on him.

He’s just captained Arsenal in the Champions League for the first time, and he was arguably the Man of the Match against PSV on Wednesday.

Speaking on Arsenal’s YouTube channel after the game, Adrian Clarke has been full of praise for Odegaard, claiming that the Norwegian’s technique is up there with the very best players in the world, claiming that he is going to eventually be as good as David Silva in that number 10 spot.

Odegaard as good as Silva

The pundit spoke highly of the Arsenal midfielder.

“Effortless, the way he manoeuvres the ball, the way he receives the ball. It is up there. David Silva is a Man City legend who is lauded for his style of play and his silk. I think Odegaard is going to be as good as him if not better. I really do. Across Europe tonight has there been a number 10 as good as Odegaard was?” Clarke said.

Getting there

Getting to David Silva’s level is no easy feat, but it has to be said that Odegaard is getting there.

The Norwegian’s numbers last season were as good as anything Silva put up during any of his seasons at Manchester City, and it has to be said that he is getting to that top level.

Of course, Odegaard needs to lift a few trophies at Arsenal to secure his legacy, but if he continues on this trajectory, he could go down as an all-time Premier League great.