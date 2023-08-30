Liverpool have some of the most talented young players in England on their books right now.

The likes of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones look to be stars of the future, while Ben Doak is slowly but surely making a name for himself in the attack.

However, one of the brightest young players currently at the club has only just arrived.

Indeed, while he may play with the maturity of a veteran, Dominik Szoboszlai is only 22 years old, and he may well be a star of the future in years to come.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Leroy Rosenior has spoken incredibly highly of the Hungarian, stating that he thinks the 22-year-old is going to be amazing for Liverpool.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Will be amazing

Rosenior hailed Liverpool’s summer business and reserved special praise for Szoboszlai.

“Their start to this season suggests that they’re getting close to their best. I really like the players they’ve signed. Szoboszlai, I think he’s going to be amazing, Endo I think he did ok for his first game in a very difficult game and Mac Allister we know how good he is,” Rosenior said.

Photo by Apinya Rittipo/Getty Images

Already getting there

Rosenior says that Szoboszlai will be amazing for Liverpool, but we’d argue that he’s already getting there.

Indeed, this young man is already showing just how brilliant he can be, and he’s only a handful of games into his Liverpool career.

Of course, all eyes are currently on what further incomings there may be at Liverpool, but, in all honesty, they may have already made the signing of the summer in the shape of Szoboszlai.

This is a player that every football fan should be excited about in years to come.