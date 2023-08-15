‘Going to be a star’: Pundit says Newcastle have a teenager who’s going to be simply unbelievable

Newcastle United are top of the Premier League, and their performance against Aston Villa at the weekend showed why they may well be title contenders this season.

The Magpies were irresistible against Aston Villa on Saturday, and while the players on the pitch made most of the headlines, Tony Cascarino was keen to talk about one player who didn’t get off the bench.

Indeed, speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Cascarino hailed teenage sensation Lewis Miley, claiming that this young man is going to be a star at Newcastle, stating he’s been blown away by the youngster in pre-season.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Miley will be a star

Cascarino shared his verdict on the teenager.

“Their bench says it all, the young lad, I’ve seen Lewis Miley play, he’s a young lad who hasn’t got close to the team yet, but he played pre-season and he’s going to be a star at Newcastle. He’s an exciting player,” Cascarino said.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The future is bright

Newcastle are the real deal at the moment, and it wouldn’t surprise us if they went a long way in the Premier League this season.

However, as exciting as the present is, the future is even brighter.

Just look at some of the young players on Newcastle’s books right now.

Alexander Isak, Sven Botman Anthony Gordon, Elliot Anderson, Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley – all of these players are under the age of 23.

Combine their massive potential with Newcastle’s incredible spending capacity, and you have one of the most dangerous and exciting teams in world football in the coming years.

Don’t be shocked if Newcastle truly make a splash in the Premier League and Europe over the next couple of years.