Lee Dixon has backed Kai Havertz to become a success for Arsenal and feels the midfielder is going to be a ‘slow-burner’.

Dixon has been speaking to NBC Sports and discussed Havertz’s start to life at Arsenal.

Havertz dropped to the bench on Sunday as Arsenal picked up a 1-0 win at Goodison Park.

The 24-year-old had started in every game for the Gunners beforehand but has endured a mixed run of form so far.

Of course, Havertz made the switch to Arsenal from Chelsea over the summer for a fee worth around £65 million.

The German international has put in some industrious displays so far but has failed to make an impact in the final third. He’s received plenty of criticism during the early stages of his Arsenal career but Lee Dixon believes he could come good.

Dixon on Havertz

Speaking to NBC Sports, Dixon was asked about Havertz’s early-season form after joining Arsenal this summer.

He said: “I was the same as you, I was like ‘Why are we signing him?’. But I was looking at it and I wasn’t sure. All the fans that I know were like what are we signing him for?

“I do actually quite like him when he plays well, so I’m going to stick up for him here.

“He’s going to be a slow-burner and I just hope he quickens up with his burning. He needs to get me out of trouble.

“I’m going to stick with him for a bit. Smarter people than me have paid a lot of money for him. I’ll give him a bit more of a chance, I don’t want to make my mind up quite yet.”

It’s fair to say that Havertz hasn’t exactly hit the ground running at Arsenal but some of the reaction to his displays has been a bit over the top.

He’s yet to provide a goal contribution and has struggled to make the most of these opportunities. But the German international will require time to adapt to a new system and ultimately a slightly different role under Arteta.

Arsenal did pay big for the midfielder over the summer and the move did raise some eyebrows after he had struggled at Chelsea.

Yet, Arteta clearly sees a role for Havertz in this current Arsenal side and it may just take some time for him to adjust.