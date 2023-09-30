‘Going to be a big player’: Clinton Morrison says Liverpool have a player who’s going to be unreal for years

Liverpool look to be back to something close to their best.

The Reds have played some fantastic football so far this season, and it’s hard not to point towards this summer’s midfield rebuild as the key reason behind the Merseyside club’s transformation.

As we all know, there were plenty of ins and outs in the Liverpool midfield this summer, and perhaps the most transformative move that was made was the transfer to bring Dominik Szoboszlai to Anfield.

The Hungarian has been utterly brilliant since coming to England, and, speaking on Premier League Productions, Clinton Morrison has tipped the 22-year-old to be a big player for Liverpool for years to come.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Szoboszlai a star for years

Morrison spoke about the Liverpool ace and his potential longevity.

“That’s a great shout. It was a great strike, an unbelievable striker. He has been outstanding. He is going to be a big player for Liverpool for many years,” Morrison said.

Scary

Morrison is right, Szoboszlai has what it takes to be a star for years to come, and the scary thing is that he’s not the only Liverpool midfielder with that capability.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are only young themselves, while Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho also have plenty of time to become superstars.

All of a sudden, Liverpool have one of the most exciting cores of young midfielders in world football, and if they continue on this trajectory, they could put together something that is very special.

Jurgen Klopp wanted a midfield rebuild this summer, and he’s very much gotten his wish.