'God awful': Weston McKennie says there's one thing he really doesn't like about Leeds











Speaking on the Indirect Podcast, Weston McKennie has been discussing how he’s adapted to life in the Premier League and what he’s noticed since moving to Leeds.

The American gave all the usual cliches. He spoke about how English football is quicker and more physical, claiming that the Italian league is more technical, and interestingly, he had one complaint about life in Leeds.

Inevitably, McKennie said that he really isn’t a fan of the weather in Leeds, describing the climate in West Yorkshire as ‘god awful’.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

McKennie doesn’t like the weather

The American gave his verdict on life in England and the weather.

“Those are the things I’ve noticed. It’s a faster pace, it’s more physical, it’s a bit less technical than Italy, but those are the same things I’ve noticed that are different, and the weather, the weather is god awful,” McKennie said.

“I’m a Texas boy who has been living in Italy for a while with good weather, but here I’m begging to see sunlight for just 10 minutes per day.”

Can’t blame him

As someone who was born in Texas and then spent a lot of time in Italy, we really can’t blame McKennie for not enjoying the weather in northern England.

It’s the middle of March and it’s snowing for goodness sake. In Italy it’s usually sunbathing season around this time of year.

Of course, there’s a lot more to living in Leeds than just the weather. It’s a great city with a historical football club, but we wouldn’t begrudge anyone who had a complaint about how cold it is in Yorkshire at this time of year.

Hopefully McKennie packed a big coat when he made the move over from Italy.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

