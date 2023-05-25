‘Go down now’: Pundit says he really wants Leeds to get relegated because of three players
Alexi Lalas really wants Leeds United to get relegated due to the futures of their three American stars, Brendan Aaronson, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams.
Speaking on his State of the Union Podcast, the pundit was speaking about Leeds, and he said that he doesn’t care about the Whites at all, he simply cares about there American stars, and he thinks that the best thing for the USMNT trio is for Leeds to go down so they can get away from Elland Road.
McKennie and Aaronson certainly haven’t had a good time of it at Leeds, and while Adams has done well, you can’t help but feel that he may be better off elsewhere as the mess behind the scenes at Elland Road continues.
Lalas wants Leeds down
The pundit gave his verdict on Leeds.
“I don’t what is best for Leeds, I want what is best for Weston McKennie, Brendan Aaronson and Tyler Adams. That’s the reason people tune in, it’s not because they like these teams, it’s because they have Americans involved. If Leeds going down puts the American players in better situations and circumstances that’s what I want. Go down Leeds, go down now if you are going to make America better,” Lalas said.
Would help the US
While Leeds fans may not like what Lalas is saying, he does have a point here.
McKennie, Aaronson and Adams will be better off elsewhere. They don’t have Jesse Marsch to work with anymore, they don’t know who their manager will be, and Leeds are struggling on the pitch.
Make no mistake about it, these three aren’t terrible players, and in the right teams they could flourish, but at Leeds, their talents are being wasted.
From a purely USA point of view, we can understand why Lalas may want Leeds to go down.
