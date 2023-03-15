‘Go and get him’: Ian Wright urges Arsenal to go and sign 28-year-old from Bayern Munich











Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, Ian Wright has been discussing the idea of top players now wanting to sign for Arsenal and Leon Goretzka.

The Bayern Munich midfielder is one of the world’s premier players in his position, and while he’s a star for Bayern Munich right now, Wright believes that the 28-year-old could be tempted into a move to the Emirates as the project being built in north London is very intriguing.

Wright ways he would love Goretzka to join the Gunners, and he and his co-host suggested him as a potential signing.

Goretzka to Arsenal

Wright urged his former club to get Goretzka.

“In respects of that, with the Champions League and the fact that you know you’re going to earn good money on the deal, there’s enough to entice a top player to come,” Wright said.

“Goretzka,” Wright’s co-host suggested.

“Oh my god, Goretzka, go and get him. You can’t tell that that player wouldn’t look at what Arsenal are doing and not fancy that. You can’t tell me that, no way, they would all be intrigued. If it comes to a point where money is a problem then it’s not the right person for the dressing room. You have to make sure that the player Arsenal want to attract is experienced and of the same mind,” Wright said.

Statement of intent

Leon Goretzka to Arsenal would certainly be a statement of intent if the Gunners could get this deal done.

The German has made his name in Germany as one of the very best midfielders in Europe, and he could add a whole new dimension to this Arsenal team.

We often talk about how the additions of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko transformed Arsenal because they knew what it took to win the Premier League. Well, how about adding a midfielder who knows what it takes to win the Champions League?

Goretzka has been there and done it all in the past, and he would immediately become one of Arsenal’s most important players if he joined the north London club.

