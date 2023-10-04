Glenn Hoddle wishes one Tottenham player had joined Spurs ‘years ago’

Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle says he wishes James Maddison had joined Spurs years ago.

The White Hart Lane icon, taking to X, admits he’d have liked to see Maddison play alongside Harry Kane as well as Son Heung-min at Spurs.

Maddison has been a revelation at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since joining Spurs in a £40million move in the summer.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The 26-year-old has registered an impressive two goals and four assists from seven Premier League outings for Tottenham.

Maddison’s efforts have helped Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs go up to second in the table on 17 points, just one behind Manchester City.

Sadly, Kane left Tottenham before he could make any competitive appearances alongside the former Leicester playmaker.

And Hoddle can’t help but wonder what might’ve been had Spurs brought Maddison to N17 years ago.

Our view

There are times when you can’t help but wonder what might’ve been.

And in Maddison’s case, there were opportunities in which Spurs could’ve signed him years ago.

As per the Evening Standard, Tottenham decided against moving for Maddison when he was a teenager at Coventry, back in 2015.

Maddison’s trajectory was stratospheric, excelling at Norwich before then making a huge name for himself at Leicester.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

That said, there’s no point dwelling on what could’ve been. Besides, things could’ve gone completely differently.

What if Spurs did sign Maddison but then he didn’t make it into the Tottenham first-team, was sold, and ended up playing in the EFL working his way back up?

Chances are he wouldn’t be the same player he is today.